1/7 KVCR Midday News: Small Business Relief Program, Political Stress for Families, and More

Southern California Edison is warning its utility customers about a postcard COVID-19 relief scam. The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is offering aid to businesses impacted by COVID restrictions. Politics and the pandemic could be causing high stress for families, and child health advocates advise limiting exposure to the news and political conversations for young children. A no-burn order is in effect for portions of the Inland Empire due to high particulate matter levels, which can cause respiratory problems.