1/7 KVCR Midday News: Small Business Relief Program, Political Stress for Families, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Southern California Edison is warning its utility customers about a postcard COVID-19 relief scam.
- The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is offering aid to businesses impacted by COVID restrictions.
- Politics and the pandemic could be causing high stress for families, and child health advocates advise limiting exposure to the news and political conversations for young children.
- A no-burn order is in effect for portions of the Inland Empire due to high particulate matter levels, which can cause respiratory problems.