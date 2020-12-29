12/29 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Impact on Dental Issues, Nursing Home Vaccinations Begin, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The U.S. Forest Service offers advice on responsible recreation in the mountains now that winter weather has arrived. Pastors ask the Supreme Court to reverse state COVID-19 restrictions. Many dentists have seen people put off regular dental appointments this year and also attribute teeth grinding to the high stress of 2020. This week marks the start of a massive COVID-19 vaccination effort at California’s nursing homes.