The Midday News Report

12/29 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Impact on Dental Issues, Nursing Home Vaccinations Begin, and More

By Shareen Awad 55 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The U.S. Forest Service offers advice on responsible recreation in the mountains now that winter weather has arrived.
  2. Pastors ask the Supreme Court to reverse state COVID-19 restrictions.
  3. Many dentists have seen people put off regular dental appointments this year and also attribute teeth grinding to the high stress of 2020.
  4. This week marks the start of a massive COVID-19 vaccination effort at California’s nursing homes.

