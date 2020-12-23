12/23 KVCR Midday News: Tribal Clinics Receive Vaccine, Safe Holiday Plans During COVID, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Several California tribal clinics are starting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Native residents address concerns and challenges. Executives from California’s largest healthcare companies made a plea for public help in order to ensure there is hospital bed capacity to serve everyone in need. Santa Ana winds are set to return to Riverside County and a windblown dust advisory warns about unhealthy air quality.