12/16 KVCR Midday News: Attorney General Becerra Seeks Answers from Amazon and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Two men from Corona will be receiving honors from the Carnegie Hero Fund for a rescue they performed in 2018. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he plans to force Amazon to comply with legal requests for information on how it’s protecting workers from COVID-19. Democratic State Assemblymember David Chiu is introducing legislation intended to keep renters in their homes. Democratic state lawmakers are renewing a push to end mandatory prison sentences for certain drug crimes.