Related Program: 
The Midday News Report

12/16 KVCR Midday News: Attorney General Becerra Seeks Answers from Amazon and More

By Shareen Awad 43 seconds ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Two men from Corona will be receiving honors from the Carnegie Hero Fund for a rescue they performed in 2018.
  2. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he plans to force Amazon to comply with legal requests for information on how it’s protecting workers from COVID-19.
  3. Democratic State Assemblymember David Chiu is introducing legislation intended to keep renters in their homes.
  4. Democratic state lawmakers are renewing a push to end mandatory prison sentences for certain drug crimes.

Tags: 
Local news
Health news
virus news
virus