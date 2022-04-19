4/19 KVCR Midday News: Disney on Ice Coming to the IE, SB County Labor Force Reaches Record Number, Ridesharing Incentives in Riv County
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ice skater and cast member Ella Holesy gives a preview of Disney on Ice, coming to the Inland Empire this week.
- According to the latest data from the EDD, San Bernardino County’s labor force reached a record 1,018,000 in February.
- Commuters who rideshare to and from Riverside County to work can earn up to $125 in gift cards, as an incentive to encourage alternative forms of transportation.