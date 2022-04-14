© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

4/14 KVCR Midday News: San Diego's Navy Pier to Convert to New Freedom Park, Santa Ana Brush Fire, & More

Published April 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM PDT
Midday News - Port of SD.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Diego and the USS Midway Museum are moving forward on a plan to convert Navy Pier into a new public park.
  • The April 3 mass shooting has shaken the city of Sacramento, a city that has seen a nearly 31% increase in murders last year.
  • A brush fire erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom, along the boundary separating Jurupa Valley and Riverside, burned nearly a quarter-acre.
  • A 30-year old transient is behind bars on charges he heaved a chunk of concrete at a passing driver in Garden Grove, breaking the windshield of the car and striking the driver.
  • LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is threatening to pull all his deputies from transit patrol duties on July 1 unless his department is awarded a contract to provide all policing on buses, trains, and stations.

Shareen Awad
