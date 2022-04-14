4/14 KVCR Midday News: San Diego's Navy Pier to Convert to New Freedom Park, Santa Ana Brush Fire, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



San Diego and the USS Midway Museum are moving forward on a plan to convert Navy Pier into a new public park.

The April 3 mass shooting has shaken the city of Sacramento, a city that has seen a nearly 31% increase in murders last year.

A brush fire erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom, along the boundary separating Jurupa Valley and Riverside, burned nearly a quarter-acre.

A 30-year old transient is behind bars on charges he heaved a chunk of concrete at a passing driver in Garden Grove, breaking the windshield of the car and striking the driver.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is threatening to pull all his deputies from transit patrol duties on July 1 unless his department is awarded a contract to provide all policing on buses, trains, and stations.