4/6 KVCR Midday News: Day of Climate Action, Mega-Warehouse Outrage, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



A Day of Climate Action is planned at sites across California on Friday, April 8.

Residents of several Inland Empire communities are expressing outrage at the surge of new mega-warehouses adjacent to or within residential neighborhoods.

Authorities say Southern California police officers fatally sot the driver of a stolen vehicle after he rammed patrol cars during a pursuit.