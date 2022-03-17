© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

3/17 KVCR Midday News: Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts, Chipmaker Intel Invests in Semiconducter Research, & More

Published March 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A crackdown on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in and around Lake Elsinore has led to three arrests and the issuance of a dozen citations.
  • GOP state lawmakers proposed several bills to confront California’s growing homelessness problem.
  • Chipmaker Intel details $100 million education investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.
  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii says there’s no longer a tsunami threat from Wednesday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan.
  • California aims to limit health care costs with new office.
  • A company that marketed and sold a drinkable sunscreen has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of California to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising.

KVCR Midday News Report Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
