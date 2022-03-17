3/17 KVCR Midday News: Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts, Chipmaker Intel Invests in Semiconducter Research, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



A crackdown on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in and around Lake Elsinore has led to three arrests and the issuance of a dozen citations.

GOP state lawmakers proposed several bills to confront California’s growing homelessness problem.

Chipmaker Intel details $100 million education investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii says there’s no longer a tsunami threat from Wednesday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan.

California aims to limit health care costs with new office.

A company that marketed and sold a drinkable sunscreen has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of California to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising.