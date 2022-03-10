© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

3/10 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Kicks Off Women’s History Month Celebration, Newsom Addresses Homelessness, Nitrous Oxide in Desert Soil

Published March 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM PST
Midday News - CSUSB.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • CSUSB kicked off their celebration of Women’s History Month.
  • Researchers at UC Riverside have found that after it rains, microbes in desert soil convert to nitrous oxide.
  • Governor Newsom touted his administration’s response to homelessness during his State of the State Address.

KVCR Midday News Report Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
