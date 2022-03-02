3/2 KVCR Midday News: De-Bunking False Information on Social Media, RTA 45th Birthday Promotion, Clean California Grants, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



On Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced nearly $300 million in grants to go towards local governments and tribes to help beautify public space.

The Riverside Transit Agency will be offering 25 cent bus fares through April 30, as part of their 45 th birthday celebration.

birthday celebration. Fact-checkers have been busy de-bunking false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on social media.

Governor Newsom is moving to impose state sanctions on Russia.

This year’s third manual snowpack survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountains shows it at just 63% of average.