3/2 KVCR Midday News: De-Bunking False Information on Social Media, RTA 45th Birthday Promotion, Clean California Grants, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- On Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced nearly $300 million in grants to go towards local governments and tribes to help beautify public space.
- The Riverside Transit Agency will be offering 25 cent bus fares through April 30, as part of their 45th birthday celebration.
- Fact-checkers have been busy de-bunking false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on social media.
- Governor Newsom is moving to impose state sanctions on Russia.
- This year’s third manual snowpack survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountains shows it at just 63% of average.