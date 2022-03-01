© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

3/1 KVCR Midday News: Mountain Pass Awarded $35 Million Contract to Develop Rare Earth Facility, Container Ship Operators Sued for 2021 Pipeline Leak, & More

Published March 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • On Monday morning, a fire swept through stables in Jurupa Valley, killing 15 horses and one goat.
  • Mountain Pass is the only active rare earth mine in the US and has been awarded a $35 million contract by the Defense Department to develop a commercial scale rare earth processing facility.
  • Last week, a datapoint show a minority of college students in the state taking advantage of CalFresh benefits.
  • A Houston based oil company has sued two container ship operators, saying they failed to prevent last year’s underwater pipeline leak.

