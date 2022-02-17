2/17 KVCR Midday News: CA to Reveal Endemic Plan, Controlled Burns Today in San Bernardino Nat’l Forest, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Banning dismisses planning commissioner after writing an opinion piece critical of warehousing.
- California to unveil shift to endemic approach to virus.
- U.S. Forest Service firefighters are slated to start controlled burns today southeast of Mountain Center in the San Bernardino National Forest.