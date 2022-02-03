2/3 KVCR Midday News: Prescribed Burns, Homeless in Riverside Selling Copper Wires, CA Population Down 300,000, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting two significant prescribed burns over the next two weeks.

Homeless individuals living in the Santa Ana Riverbottom are removing copper cables carrying telephone and internet service to cash in on the copper.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a bill intended to speed up FEMA’s response to wildfires in California and the rest of the country.

Governor Newsom and President are still enjoying solid approval ratings in California, according to a newly-released survey.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s population has declined by almost 300,000.

Five new Battery Electric buses are being out into service in Barstow.