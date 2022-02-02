2/2 KVCR Midday News: Changing the Recall Process, SB County Lowest Vaccination Rates, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Control of the COVID-19 pandemic may be the key to the Inland Empire’s economy returning to predictability and normalcy.
- State lawmakers wrapped up a series of hearings exploring ways to change the recall process, after last year’s failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin Newsom.
- The water contained in California’s mountain snow is now at 92% of its historical average after a dry January.
- Governor Newsom visited the site of a future behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, which received 12.8 million dollars from the county.
- San Bernardino County has one of California’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.