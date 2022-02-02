2/2 KVCR Midday News: Changing the Recall Process, SB County Lowest Vaccination Rates, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Control of the COVID-19 pandemic may be the key to the Inland Empire’s economy returning to predictability and normalcy.

State lawmakers wrapped up a series of hearings exploring ways to change the recall process, after last year’s failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin Newsom.

The water contained in California’s mountain snow is now at 92% of its historical average after a dry January.

Governor Newsom visited the site of a future behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, which received 12.8 million dollars from the county.

San Bernardino County has one of California’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.