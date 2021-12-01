12/1 KVCR Midday News: Curtain of Courage Memorial for 2015 San Bernardino Attack Victims, Mid-County Parkway is Moving Forward, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The Wildlands Conservancy of Oak Glen recently acquired over 41 square miles of pristine forest property in Northern California.

Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Inland Regional Center. A “Curtain of Courage” Memorial will be on display at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands, beginning at 1pm Thursday.

Elaine Howle, who has led the non-partisan State Auditor’s Office for 21 years, is retiring at the end of the year.

Despite a lack of long-term funding, the planned Mid-County Parkway that will connect Perris with San Jacinto, is moving forward.