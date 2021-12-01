12/1 KVCR Midday News: Curtain of Courage Memorial for 2015 San Bernardino Attack Victims, Mid-County Parkway is Moving Forward, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Wildlands Conservancy of Oak Glen recently acquired over 41 square miles of pristine forest property in Northern California.
- Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Inland Regional Center. A “Curtain of Courage” Memorial will be on display at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands, beginning at 1pm Thursday.
- Elaine Howle, who has led the non-partisan State Auditor’s Office for 21 years, is retiring at the end of the year.
- Despite a lack of long-term funding, the planned Mid-County Parkway that will connect Perris with San Jacinto, is moving forward.