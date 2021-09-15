9/15 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Victory, COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Milestone, Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers, Sequoia National Park Closed, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Approximately 2/3 of California voters decided to keep Gavin Newsom in office for at least one more year.

Riverside County is offering services through the county’s Workforce Development Centers to residents transitioning back to work. For more information, visit rivcoworkforce.co

California’s COVID-19 rent relief program reached a milestone Monday, with more than $1 billion in funding obligated to assist 74,000 additional households.

41-year-old David Sanchez of San Bernardino has pleaded guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery after robbing 28 fast food restaurants and retail stores throughout San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Sequoia National Park has been shut down and its namesake gigantic trees are potentially threatened as forest fires burn in steep and dangerous terrain in the Sierra Nevada.

The Legislature has approved a bill prohibiting the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers, as those engines emit smog-forming pollutants at levels that outpace those from passenger cars.

