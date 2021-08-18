8/18/21 - Phil Cothran Discusses the Current Workforce Environment
On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez has a conversation with Phil Cothran, Chairman of the Workforce Development Board for San Bernardino County. Phil shares how WDD implements comprehensive strategies to meet the needs of local businesses for a skilled workforce, while creating opportunities for workers seeking well-paid careers.
For more information about Workforce Development in our region, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce