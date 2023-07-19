Temecula School Board Rejects Textbook, Despite Warnings From Governor Newsom

Late Tuesday night, the Temecula Valley school board failed to approve a new elementary social studies textbook again. In May, the board’s conservative majority rejected the same textbook because it mentioned gay rights activist Harvey Milk. The board instead chose to stick with the old textbook that was published in 2006 and violates four state laws and frameworks including the Fair Education Act.

“We’re holding things back that are much better for student learning for reasons only the three board members can explain,” said Edgar Diaz, president of the Temecula Valley Educators Association.

During the five hour meeting, board president Joseph Komrosky ejected several members of the public.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement that said the state would buy textbooks if the Temecula school board did not. A spokesperson for the Governor said they plan to move forward with purchasing textbooks. At the meeting, Komrosky called the Governor a tyrant.

“I have no problem calling out the governor for being a tyrannical governor. There is a distinction between state and local government. And this is how we govern here,” said Komrosky.

Komrosky also said the district would send back any books they received from the state. The board would have to vote to send the books back.

