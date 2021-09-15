Astronaut Victor Glover Special Guest at Sept. 18 Fontana Chillin ‘N' Grillin Event

Official flyer for the Fontana 2021 Unity in Community Day's CHillin 'N' Grillin event.

The Unity in Community day is a collaboration between the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, the Fontana Police Officers Association, City of Fontana, and the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.

NASA Johnson Space Center Astronaut Victor Glover poses for a holiday portrait aboard the International Space Station on December 18, 2020.

The event's goal is to create a sense of unity among the communities around Fontana and the Inland Empire. They also aim to develop an improved relationship between city residents and the police by removing barriers and misunderstandings and building trust and personal relationships through communication.

Astronaut Victor Glover joined KVCR to discuss his involvement in the event and speak of his experiences in space. Glover most recently was the Pilot on the first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. He lived on the ISS from October 2020 to April 2021. Glover grew up here in the Inland Empire in Pomona and is a 1994 graduate of Ontario High School.

Now a resident of Texas, Glover said that it's an honor and privilege to come back to Southern California, which he considers home. He added that "It's great to get back and support my community in any way."

In the audio interview above, you can hear more about Glover's experiences and what the future holds for him.