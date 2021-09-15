© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Astronaut Victor Glover Special Guest at Sept. 18 Fontana Chillin ‘N' Grillin Event

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT
VictorGloverPhotoEdit.png
Ashish Sharma
/
SpaceX and NASA Johnson Space Center
SpaceX Crew-1 portrait of Astronaut Victor Glover.

This Saturday, Sept. 18, NASA Astronaut Victor Glover will be the special guest at the 2021 Fontana Unity in Community Day's Chillin 'N' Grillin event.

IMG_8853.jpg
Official flyer for the Fontana 2021 Unity in Community Day's CHillin 'N' Grillin event.

The Unity in Community day is a collaboration between the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, the Fontana Police Officers Association, City of Fontana, and the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.

50778898498_1e65d19ba2_oedit.jpg
NASA Johnson Space Center
Astronaut Victor Glover poses for a holiday portrait aboard the International Space Station on December 18, 2020.

The event's goal is to create a sense of unity among the communities around Fontana and the Inland Empire. They also aim to develop an improved relationship between city residents and the police by removing barriers and misunderstandings and building trust and personal relationships through communication.

Astronaut Victor Glover joined KVCR to discuss his involvement in the event and speak of his experiences in space. Glover most recently was the Pilot on the first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. He lived on the ISS from October 2020 to April 2021. Glover grew up here in the Inland Empire in Pomona and is a 1994 graduate of Ontario High School.

Now a resident of Texas, Glover said that it's an honor and privilege to come back to Southern California, which he considers home. He added that "It's great to get back and support my community in any way."

In the audio interview above, you can hear more about Glover's experiences and what the future holds for him.

Tags

NewsFontanaNASA
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden