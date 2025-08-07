© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/7 KVCR Midday News: Stater Bros Workers Reach Labor Deal, Americans Get More than ½ of Calories from Ultra-Processed Foods, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Stater Bros. workers reach tentative labor deal.

2. Public News Service experts advise back to school mental health check for California kids.

3. Americans get more than half their calories from ultra-processed foods, CDC reports.

4. Tahoe-area leaders are dedicating the lake’s 12-mile West Shore trail to the late Senator Diane Feinstein.

5. Riverside health officials are issuing warnings about heat related illnesses.
