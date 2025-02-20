2/20 KVCR Midday News: SB Co Ramps Up Fire Fighting Force, 38th Annual Palm Springs Black History Parade, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino’s city council unanimously voted Wednesday to appoint Bill Gallardo as the new city manager.

2. A woman trekking along a mountain trail in the San Bernardino National Forest north of Pine Cove is recovering after being airlifted for a leg injury.

3. San Bernardino County is ramping up its fire fighting force with the approval to purchase of ten new fire trucks.

4. The Los Angeles fires have renewed concerns about how well prepared California is to support older people and people who have disabilities during natural disasters.

5. An ICBM missile test launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

6. Palm Springs is getting ready for Saturday’s 38th annual Palm Springs Black History Parade.