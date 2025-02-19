© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/19 KVCR Midday News: Alta Loma Teacher Receives Oscar of Teaching Award, Tow Truck Scam Warning, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 19, 2025 at 11:12 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Alta Loma High School teacher receives ‘Oscars of Teaching’/Milken Educator Award.

2. CA schools brace for harmful cuts to Medi-Cal.

3. Insurers have already paid out around $7 billion in claims to people who lost homes or suffered property damage in the LA fires.

4. The California Department of Insurance is warning drivers about an increase in scams involving tow truck companies targeting car accident victims.
