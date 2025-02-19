2/19 KVCR Midday News: Alta Loma Teacher Receives Oscar of Teaching Award, Tow Truck Scam Warning, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Alta Loma High School teacher receives ‘Oscars of Teaching’/Milken Educator Award.

2. CA schools brace for harmful cuts to Medi-Cal.

3. Insurers have already paid out around $7 billion in claims to people who lost homes or suffered property damage in the LA fires.

4. The California Department of Insurance is warning drivers about an increase in scams involving tow truck companies targeting car accident victims.