1/28 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Proposes Immigrant Support Measures, Redlands High School Mock Trial Champs, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County supervisors are discussing proposed measures to support immigrants.

2. Redlands High School Team Blue has been named San Bernardino County Mock Trial champions.

3. Riverside’s homeless are keeping firefighters busy.

4. Rain moves through Southern California, dousing fires without causing serious mudslides.

5. Governor Newsom’s proposed budget released earlier this month includes possible cuts to higher education.