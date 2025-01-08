© 2025 91.9 KVCR

1/8 KVCR Midday News : New E-Sports Arena Opens In Riverside, California’s Much Higher Costs for Electricity, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:57 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Californians generally pay almost double what most other Americans pay for electricity.

2. Riverside County officials today will celebrate the opening of The Arena, an Office of Education development intended for E-Sports competitions involving gaming enthusiasts.

3. President Biden named two monuments in California, but the signing ceremony is postponed until next week due to high winds.

4. Businesses sue state over new California workplace law.
