11/27 KVCR Midday News: CA Guarantees Personal Finance Education, Brothel Bust in Palm Desert, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California became the 26th state to guarantee personal finance education to public schools under a bill that was signed into law this summer.
2. Man suspected of operating illegal massage parlor has been taken into custody.
3. 275-gallon container of concrete glue spills in Riverside.
4. New survey shows a shift toward the term Indigenous over American Indian.