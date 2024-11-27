11/27 KVCR Midday News: CA Guarantees Personal Finance Education, Brothel Bust in Palm Desert, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California became the 26th state to guarantee personal finance education to public schools under a bill that was signed into law this summer.

2. Man suspected of operating illegal massage parlor has been taken into custody.

3. 275-gallon container of concrete glue spills in Riverside.

4. New survey shows a shift toward the term Indigenous over American Indian.