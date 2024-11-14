© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/14 KVCR Midday News: UCR Student Housing Reaches Milestone, NHRA Finals in Pomona, New Sea Slug, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:28 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Gomez removed by council, claims retaliation.

2. Disclosures out this month show Google spent millions more than usual lobbying the California Legislature this summer.

3. UC Riverside’s next student housing complex project has reached a major milestone.

4. The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals is at the Pomona Dragstrip is this weekend.

5. California researchers discover mysterious, gelatinous new sea slug.
