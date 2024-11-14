11/14 KVCR Midday News: UCR Student Housing Reaches Milestone, NHRA Finals in Pomona, New Sea Slug, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Gomez removed by council, claims retaliation.

2. Disclosures out this month show Google spent millions more than usual lobbying the California Legislature this summer.

3. UC Riverside’s next student housing complex project has reached a major milestone.

4. The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals is at the Pomona Dragstrip is this weekend.

5. California researchers discover mysterious, gelatinous new sea slug.