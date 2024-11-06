11/6 KVCR Midday News: Voters Pass Prop 36, Former President Trump Declares Victory, & More Election News

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Results are coming in from Ontario, where incumbent Debra Porada leads in District 1 and Daisy Macias in District 4.

2. Voters pass Prop 36, signaling a desire for action on theft and drug crimes.

3. Former President Donald Trump declared victory early today after taking a series of swing states, including Pennsylvania.