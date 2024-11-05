11/5 KVCR Midday News: The Wait for Ballot Verification, Homeless Man Death in Perris Hill Park, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Inland Empire votes will decide on a number of local issues.

2. Verifying ballots, especially vote by mail ballots, takes time so election results may not be available for a while.

3. San Bernardino police are investigating the death of a homeless man found with stab wounds and bite marks at Perris Hill Park.

4. Nurses in Hemet who picketed last month successfully delayed the closure of the Hemet Global Medical Center Maternity Ward.

5. Music legend Quincy Jones has died at age 91.