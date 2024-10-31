KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/31 KVCR Midday News: Women’s Prison Publishes First Newspaper, 38 Dogs Impounded in Riverside Sweep Operation, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside County Animal Services sweep operation results in 38 impounded dogs.
2. Prop 32 is among the many measures Californians will decide on this election.
3. Incarcerated journalists at a women’s prison in the Central Valley have just published their first monthly newspaper.
4. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to take extra care on Halloween.
Happy Halloween!