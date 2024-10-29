© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/29 KVCR Midday News: Low Interest Loans for Bridge Fire Property Owners, Riverside City Council Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:17 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The United States Small Business Administration is offering low interest loans for those whose property was damaged or destroyed by the Bridge Fire.

2. Riverside’s City Council passed a new law laws week banning homeless encampments within two blocks of schools, shelters, and parks.

3. Violent crime in San Bernardino is on the decline this year, an improvement Police Chief Darren Goodman attributes to a new alliance with the California Highway Patrol.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a new plan to bring movie shoots and the jobs they create back to California and away from states like Georgia.

5. At 2am on November 3rd, we’ll fall back by one hour as Pacific Standard Time returns.
