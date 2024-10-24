10/24 KVCR Midday News: Options For Those Not Yet Registered to Vote, Door Dash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. There are still options to vote for those who haven’t yet registered to vote.

2. Local restaurants in California who were affected by the devastating fires can now apply for the Door Dash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund. To learn more and apply, visit https://get.doordash.com/en-us/about/disaster-relief-fund.

3. California voters are weighing in on two separate elections for the US Senate seat.

4. Funeral arrangements are pending today for Fernando Valenzuela.

5. A journalism trade publication is reporting that the editorial’s editor of the Los Angeles Times has resigned.