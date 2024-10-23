10/23 KVCR Midday News: Walmart to Pay for Hazardous Waste Disposal, Dodgers Legend Dies at Age 63, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Walmart will pay millions of dollars to resolve allegations that it unlawfully disposed hazardous waste from its stores statewide.

2. The city of Chino will purchase the closed Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility to transform it into residential and commercial space.

3. Governor Newsom has signed two bills to strengthen restrictions on flavored tobacco products.

4. Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela died Tuesday at age 63.