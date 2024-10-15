KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/15 KVCR Midday News: Prop 35, Red Fox Inbreeding, SoCal School Plants Moon Tree, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Prop 35 would put new guidelines around Medi-Cal spending, to help secure better pay for doctors who serve low-income Californians.
2. A UC Davis report found inbreeding in the dwindling populations of red foxes in California’s Sierra Nevada and Lassen regions.
3. A 53-year old physician and operator of a Riverside skincare clinic accused of sexually assaulting 4 female patients have reentered a not guilty plea.
4. Governor Newsom signs a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking.
5. A Southern California schools plants a ‘Moon Tree’ grown with seeds flown in space.
6. Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest.