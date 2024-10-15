10/15 KVCR Midday News: Prop 35, Red Fox Inbreeding, SoCal School Plants Moon Tree, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Prop 35 would put new guidelines around Medi-Cal spending, to help secure better pay for doctors who serve low-income Californians.

2. A UC Davis report found inbreeding in the dwindling populations of red foxes in California’s Sierra Nevada and Lassen regions.

3. A 53-year old physician and operator of a Riverside skincare clinic accused of sexually assaulting 4 female patients have reentered a not guilty plea.

4. Governor Newsom signs a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking.

5. A Southern California schools plants a ‘Moon Tree’ grown with seeds flown in space.

6. Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest.