© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/15 KVCR Midday News: Prop 35, Red Fox Inbreeding, SoCal School Plants Moon Tree, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:21 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Prop 35 would put new guidelines around Medi-Cal spending, to help secure better pay for doctors who serve low-income Californians.

2. A UC Davis report found inbreeding in the dwindling populations of red foxes in California’s Sierra Nevada and Lassen regions.

3. A 53-year old physician and operator of a Riverside skincare clinic accused of sexually assaulting 4 female patients have reentered a not guilty plea.

4. Governor Newsom signs a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking.

5. A Southern California schools plants a ‘Moon Tree’ grown with seeds flown in space.

6. Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad