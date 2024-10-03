10/3 KVCR Midday News: Suspect Charged for Starting Line Fire In Court Again, Injunction Preventing SB City From Cleaning Encampment Lifted, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The suspect charged for starting the Line Fire was in court again Wednesday and attorneys accused investigators of violating his rights.

2. A group of activists released a report that analyzes data on deaths in Inland Empire jails.

3. San Bernardino National Forest is seeking comments from the public for a proposal to repair roads damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary. https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=66989

4. An injunction has been lifted that prevented the city of San Bernardino from cleaning up homeless encampments in city parks and open spaces.

5. A federal judge has blocked a new California law allowing any person to sue for damages over election deepfakes.