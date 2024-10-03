© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/3 KVCR Midday News: Suspect Charged for Starting Line Fire In Court Again, Injunction Preventing SB City From Cleaning Encampment Lifted, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 3, 2024 at 1:12 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The suspect charged for starting the Line Fire was in court again Wednesday and attorneys accused investigators of violating his rights.

2. A group of activists released a report that analyzes data on deaths in Inland Empire jails.

3. San Bernardino National Forest is seeking comments from the public for a proposal to repair roads damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary. https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=66989

4. An injunction has been lifted that prevented the city of San Bernardino from cleaning up homeless encampments in city parks and open spaces.

5. A federal judge has blocked a new California law allowing any person to sue for damages over election deepfakes.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad