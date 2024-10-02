10/2 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Names Next Fire Chief, CA Ban on Some Food Labels, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A 29-year veteran in the fire service will lead the Riverside Fire Department.

2. California employers soon won’t be able to force employees into meetings about politics or religion.

3. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says the Southland is well-prepared with ample water in storage for the coming months.

4. Is the food in the fridge still good? California wants to end the guessing game by banning certain food labels.

5. Prop 33, on the ballot this fall, would let cities remove current limits on rent control.