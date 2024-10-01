10/1 KVCR Midday News: Line Fire Flare Ups More Active Than Expected, Health Literacy Month, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The remaining 20% of the uncontained Line Fire area has seen more fire activity than expected, especially in the area of the Santa Ana River drainage, prompting evacuation orders in the San Bernardino Mountains.

2. Governor Newsom’s proposal to lower gas prices moved forward last week, but not without opposition.

3. October is Health Literacy Month so experts are educating people on cholesterol.