The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/1 KVCR Midday News: Line Fire Flare Ups More Active Than Expected, Health Literacy Month, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The remaining 20% of the uncontained Line Fire area has seen more fire activity than expected, especially in the area of the Santa Ana River drainage, prompting evacuation orders in the San Bernardino Mountains.

2. Governor Newsom’s proposal to lower gas prices moved forward last week, but not without opposition.

3. October is Health Literacy Month so experts are educating people on cholesterol.
Local News Local news
