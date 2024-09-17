KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/17 KVCR Midday News: Progress Battling Airport Fire, CA Will See Higher Gas Prices, Massive Drop in Youth Arrests
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Firefighters are making progress today battling the massive Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties.
2. State energy officials warn Californians will soon see higher gas prices.
3. New data shares massive drop in youth arrests.