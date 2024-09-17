© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/17 KVCR Midday News: Progress Battling Airport Fire, CA Will See Higher Gas Prices, Massive Drop in Youth Arrests

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:34 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Firefighters are making progress today battling the massive Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties.

2. State energy officials warn Californians will soon see higher gas prices.

3. New data shares massive drop in youth arrests.
Shareen Awad
