8/14 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Urging Limited Smartphone Use in Classrooms, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. On August 17, the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will be hosting a household hazardous-waste collection event at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill. Rcwaste.org/household-hazardous-waste

2. A 2-mile strip between the Butterfield Ranch/Euclid Avenue offramp and the 91 freeway will be closed Friday at 10pm-Monday at 5am.

3. The 2024 Norco Mounted Posse-Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association rodeo is August 23.

4. Governor Newsom is urging California schools to limit smartphone use in classrooms.

5. Several community colleges in California have been listed among the 20 best in the nation, including Moreno Valley College.