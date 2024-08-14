© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/14 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Urging Limited Smartphone Use in Classrooms, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:32 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. On August 17, the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will be hosting a household hazardous-waste collection event at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill. Rcwaste.org/household-hazardous-waste

2. A 2-mile strip between the Butterfield Ranch/Euclid Avenue offramp and the 91 freeway will be closed Friday at 10pm-Monday at 5am.

3. The 2024 Norco Mounted Posse-Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association rodeo is August 23.

4. Governor Newsom is urging California schools to limit smartphone use in classrooms.

5. Several community colleges in California have been listed among the 20 best in the nation, including Moreno Valley College.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad