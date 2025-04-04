Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/4/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Republican assemblyman Bill Essayli of Corona has been named US Attorney for the Central District of California.

2. Inflation, tariffs and other factors pushed the cost of extending the Metro rail line to the Inland Empire, so the project has been canceled.

3. Warehouses are in the news for the IE – again.

4. And lastly today, San Bernardino is one of the worst cities in the U.S. for livability, according to a new survey.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.