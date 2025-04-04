Proposed bill would let state regulate pollution from ‘indirect sources’ like warehouses

A state assembly bill aims to expand California’s power to regulate pollution from trucks and trains. Environmentalists and public health experts say the rule will allow the state to continue addressing pollution in communities near ports, rail yards and warehouses. Industry groups argue the bill could hurt businesses that rely on freight transportation.

Assemblyman Robert Garcia (D-Rancho Cucamonga) introduced Assembly Bill 914, or the Pollution Hotspots Act, on March 24. The law intends to give the California Air Resources Board (CARB) more authority over so-called indirect sources of pollution. Garcia said in a statement that his bill will build on regional indirect source rules in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

Under indirect source rules, agencies are allowed to regulate rail yards and warehouses, which don’t cause emissions themselves but attract trucks and trains that do

“Though impressive and effective strides have been taken to address the impact of warehouses in the area, there is still more that could be done regarding other pollution hotspots,” Garcia said in his statement. “AB 914 is an important measure that provides the state with the tools it needs to reduce emissions and safeguard public health, while prioritizing flexibility and collaboration.”

The Inland Empire is home to thousands of warehouses that attract thousands of diesel trucks, which emit nitrogen oxides and particulate matter that contribute to smog. According to the American Lung Association, the region has some of the worst ozone pollution in the nation. A recent IQAir study also ranked Ontario, Bloomington, Fontana and San Bernardino among the most polluted cities.

William Barrett with the American Lung Association says the bill will help the state cut emissions from “pollution magnets” that contribute to asthma attacks, lung cancer, premature deaths and premature deaths, even as the federal government rolls back vehicle standards.

“California needs to step up,” said Barrett. “And if we don't, we're gonna have huge gaps in what we can deliver in terms of air quality across the state.”

Meanwhile, some business and trucking industry groups are worried the bill would increase costs for businesses already burdened by existing regulations.

Paul Granillo, CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, says the bill overlooks the availability of electric charging infrastructure and other technologies—like methane gas and hydrogen—for goods movement.

“You have companies going out and investing in those technologies,” said Granillo. “Now you're going to change the way that that works, and that seems a little bit unfair. If we're going to go in a direction of indirect source rule, then we need to make sure that we give industry the time and the opportunity it needs.”

Lawmakers have until May to get bills through legislative committees.

