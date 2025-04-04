KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/4 KVCR Midday News: What Trump's new tariffs could mean for California farmers
Here are some of today's top news stories:
1. Bright red fire retardant is regularly dropped from planes on fires across California. Jacob Margolis, with our California Newsroom partner LAist, wanted to know about the safety of the product.
2. A bill in the state legislature aims to expand California’s power to regulate pollution from trucks and trains. Industry groups warn the bill could hurt businesses that rely on freight transportation. KVCR.
3. The California Report's Keith Mizuguchi spoke with Colin Carter, a professor of agricultural economics at UC Davis, about what President Trump's new tariffs could mean for California farmers.