8/13 KVCR Midday News: SBCSS Accepting Applications for Vets to Get HS Diploma, UC Davis Conducts ADHD Study, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County’s Superintendent of Schools is now accepting applications for veterans looking to receive a high school diploma. For more information, visit Vdp.sbcss.ca.us

2. Eastvale falls short to Central East Maui in the Little League West Region Tournament.

3. Another earthquakes in a series of unrelated quakes rattles SoCal.

4. Researchers at UC Davis’s MIND Institute have found the neighborhood where an autistic child is born can have significant impacts on their behavior later in life.

5. Mosquito abatement teams are expanding their treatment areas in Nuevo.