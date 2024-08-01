8/1 KVCR Midday News: Nixon Fire Update, UCLA Must Craft Plan to Support Jewish Students, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Nixon Fire has grown to 5100 acres and is 14% contained today.

2. Smoke has become an increasingly severe health hazard in California.

3. Residents are returning home after Park Fire evacuations.

4. Some California college campuses are underreporting crime.

5. UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students.