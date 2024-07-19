KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/19 KVCR Midday News: Chino Valley school district sues state; activists sue Forest Service over BlueTriton permit
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Chino Valley school district sues California over ban on transgender notification policies.
2. Ontario residents demand accountability for Councilman Jim Bowman after DUI incident.
3. Water rights activists sue U.S. National Forest Service over BlueTriton permit.
4. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Abraham Nuñez on Wednesday, who they say shot a man last week in Muscoy.