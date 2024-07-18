© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chino Valley school district sues California over ban on transgender notification policies

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:27 PM PDT

The Chino Valley school district and a group of parents filed a lawsuit this week against the state. The claim challenges a newly signed law that bans school districts from notifying parents if their child is transgender.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill, which goes into effect next year, earlier this week. The law prohibits schools from adopting policies that require staff to notify parents if their child is transgender.

Emily Rae is an attorney for Liberty Justice Center, the conservative law firm that represents the Chino Valley district.

“Parents have the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, they have the right to make decisions for their children," said Rae.

Newsom’s office did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument