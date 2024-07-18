Chino Valley school district sues California over ban on transgender notification policies

The Chino Valley school district and a group of parents filed a lawsuit this week against the state. The claim challenges a newly signed law that bans school districts from notifying parents if their child is transgender.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill, which goes into effect next year, earlier this week. The law prohibits schools from adopting policies that require staff to notify parents if their child is transgender.

Emily Rae is an attorney for Liberty Justice Center, the conservative law firm that represents the Chino Valley district.

“Parents have the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, they have the right to make decisions for their children," said Rae.

Newsom’s office did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast.