© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ontario residents demand accountability for Councilman Jim Bowman after DUI incident

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 19, 2024 at 8:54 AM PDT
City of Ontario

Residents want Ontario’s City Council to hold Jim Bowman responsible for his drunk driving. The Councilman was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Bowman was arrested earlier this month after he fled from a car crash he caused.

The Ontario Police Department says Bowman was released from custody at a nearby hospital, but is still being investigated.

Speakers at Tuesday’s council meeting shared their concerns that city officials are showing Bowman special treatment.

Stephen May is with the Ontario Democratic Club and lives in the city.

"Instead of being sent to a county jail, as would be the standard procedure for any other resident, he was allowed to go free," May said.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast.

A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney said they're still reviewing whether they should file charges.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria