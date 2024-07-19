Ontario residents demand accountability for Councilman Jim Bowman after DUI incident

Residents want Ontario’s City Council to hold Jim Bowman responsible for his drunk driving. The Councilman was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Bowman was arrested earlier this month after he fled from a car crash he caused.

The Ontario Police Department says Bowman was released from custody at a nearby hospital, but is still being investigated.

Speakers at Tuesday’s council meeting shared their concerns that city officials are showing Bowman special treatment.

Stephen May is with the Ontario Democratic Club and lives in the city.

"Instead of being sent to a county jail, as would be the standard procedure for any other resident, he was allowed to go free," May said.

City officials did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast.

A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney said they're still reviewing whether they should file charges.