The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/10 KVCR Midday News: CA’s Oldest Tree Faces Danger, San Bernardino Artist’s Legacy, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 10, 2024 at 12:10 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s oldest living tree could be in danger due to a proposed development.

2. San Bernardino artist worked to promote the region.

3. NHRA driver John Force moved to California rehab center.

4. A Southwest jet that did a ‘Dutch roll’ was parked outside during severe storm.
Shareen Awad
