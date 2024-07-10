KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/10 KVCR Midday News: CA’s Oldest Tree Faces Danger, San Bernardino Artist’s Legacy, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California’s oldest living tree could be in danger due to a proposed development.
2. San Bernardino artist worked to promote the region.
3. NHRA driver John Force moved to California rehab center.
4. A Southwest jet that did a ‘Dutch roll’ was parked outside during severe storm.