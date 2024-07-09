© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/9 KVCR Midday News: Loma Linda Introduces Gene Therapy For Hemophilia, UCR Builds More Student Housing, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Loma Linda University Health introduces transformative gene therapy for hemophilia.

2. A recent downtown San Bernardino fire has been attributed to homeless.

3. Student housing at UC Riverside will become more available.

4. Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths.

5. Thirteen hikers in the Tahoe National Forest, near the Royal Fire, have been found.

6. The Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit The Bias Inside Us is making its last California stop.
Local News
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
Shareen Awad