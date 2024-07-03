7/3 KVCR Midday News: NWS issues Excessive Heat Warning, Controversy Over Sex Trafficking Bill, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Inland Empire starting Friday through the weekend.

2. The Thompson Fire continues to burn, prompting evacuation orders for 13,000 residents.

3. Biden proposes new rule to protect 36 million workers from extreme heat.

4. Riverside police are offering details about a recent seizure of a half-ton of illegal fireworks from the backyard of a home in the Hillside neighborhood.

5. Controversy continues over a bill aimed at making the sex trafficking of minors a felony.