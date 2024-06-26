© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/26 KVCR Midday News: New Space Museum in Rancho Cucamonga, IE Logistics Docuseries, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:18 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rancho Cucamonga welcomes a new space museum for families.

2. A 4-part docuseries focuses on the impacts of logistics in the Inland Empire.

3. Now travelers can purchase Metrolink tickets labeled with ONT Connect from Rancho Cucamonga which offers a free shuttle service to the airport.

4. A nonprofit got jobs for disabled workers in California prisons, but a union dispute could end them.
Local News
Shareen Awad
